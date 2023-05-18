 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mountaincore update for 18 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.28

Share · View all patches · Build 11266283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes for a few crashes when changing professions
  • Corrected file format of new music track
  • Renamed pallets in Trading Depot to make more sense

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370311 Depot 2370311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370312 Depot 2370312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370313 Depot 2370313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link