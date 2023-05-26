Medieval Farmhouse Update! - Bundle with Castle Flipper

Hello builders!ːsteamhappyː



Today, we are starting interesting bundle with our friends from Pyramid Games

Castle Flipper!

On this occasion, we have an update for you - Medieval Farmhouse🏘️ - we encourage you to buy our bundle and save money!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23647/Castle_and_House/



🔥Medieval Farmhouse🔥



If you have already played Farmhouse, but you haven't experienced the medieval version, now is the perfect time to do so. You will be transported to the countryside, where you will experience the idyllic nature and construction, which is only used in houses inspired by past times.

You will also become acquainted with retro objects that are no longer to be found in today's countryside - lanterns, wells, carriages and much more! We know you're ready for this

journey - the house can be found in present-day Spain. So let's get to it!🏠



Do you like Retro houses? 🙂🏗️



Thank you for all the bug reports sent through the game, on discord and on Steam discussions!



We invite you to share your opinion and comments about our game and updates with other players on Steam. Your feedback is very important to us!🦺🥰



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1244630/House_Builder/

ːsteamthisːːsteamthisːːsteamthisː

