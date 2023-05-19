 Skip to content

Puzzle Wizards update for 19 May 2023

1.42 Release Notes - Sit a Spell

  • Removed the day/night sequence from the Woods.
  • New end of clearing sequence: sit at the campfire for a spell to reveal the new clearing.
  • When your wizard is sitting, the quick chat UI is popped up to make it easy to chat, even on mobile.
  • Difficulty retuning for Mixing: ingredients have lower HP and do less damage across the board.
  • Difficulty retuning for Harvest: Basic crops and lodes have one fewer piece color, the board is shorter for Basic and Prize crops and lodes.
  • Fixed many more bugs.

