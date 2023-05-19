- Removed the day/night sequence from the Woods.
- New end of clearing sequence: sit at the campfire for a spell to reveal the new clearing.
- When your wizard is sitting, the quick chat UI is popped up to make it easy to chat, even on mobile.
- Difficulty retuning for Mixing: ingredients have lower HP and do less damage across the board.
- Difficulty retuning for Harvest: Basic crops and lodes have one fewer piece color, the board is shorter for Basic and Prize crops and lodes.
- Fixed many more bugs.
Puzzle Wizards update for 19 May 2023
1.42 Release Notes - Sit a Spell
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update