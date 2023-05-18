・Fixed a bug that round sometimes don't start in online match.
・Fixed a bug that "Surprise Box" crash game in certain conditon.
・Removed "Clockworks" and added "Pupa" and "Everstone" in expert deck.
Puzzline update for 18 May 2023
V1.4.7:Mini Update
