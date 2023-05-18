 Skip to content

World of Football Playtest update for 18 May 2023

Patch notes for version 0.6.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11265947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Added a new exciting feature, the multiplayer training editor! You are now able to create practice sessions and routines using 8 new training equipment:
  • Cone
  • Dummy
  • Rebound
  • Ball Launcher
  • Step
  • Pole
  • Volleyball Net
  • Mini Goal

Each piece of equipment has editable settings, making your training customizable and fun!

Graphics:

  • Improved fans crowd to make them more dynamic, with variable excitement and occupation levels.
  • Small graphical change to Football Stadium map.

UI:

  • Changed cursor to hand on every button in all widgets.

