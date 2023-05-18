Patch notes for version 0.6.0.0

Gameplay:
- Added a new exciting feature, the multiplayer training editor! You are now able to create practice sessions and routines using 8 new training equipment:
- Cone
- Dummy
- Rebound
- Ball Launcher
- Step
- Pole
- Volleyball Net
- Mini Goal
Each piece of equipment has editable settings, making your training customizable and fun!
Graphics:
- Improved fans crowd to make them more dynamic, with variable excitement and occupation levels.
- Small graphical change to Football Stadium map.
UI:
- Changed cursor to hand on every button in all widgets.
Changed files in this update