Feud update for 19 May 2023

Feud 1.8.1 released

Build 11265919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Feuders, we've just released patch 1.8.1. This tightens up a few things and fixes a couple of bugs, but mostly it's just laying the groundwork for our next big update. Please look forward to that, and as always, thank you for playing!

