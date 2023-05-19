Hi Feuders, we've just released patch 1.8.1. This tightens up a few things and fixes a couple of bugs, but mostly it's just laying the groundwork for our next big update. Please look forward to that, and as always, thank you for playing!
Feud update for 19 May 2023
Feud 1.8.1 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Feud Linux Depot 863401
- Loading history…
Feud Windows Depot 863402
- Loading history…
Feud Mac Depot 863403
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update