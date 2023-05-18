Update v0.4 UI Rework

https://koalasintraffic.github.io/spd/news/2023/05/18/ui-rework/

A complete makeover of the UI has been made! Now all important information will be provided at only 2 locations of the screen (top-left and bottom-right). These changes will make game elements easier to see and more clear.

I’ve also added new levels. Now a “Hard Levels” menu will allow you to access these levels for free. Even after maxing the power ups and unlocking all the items, they can still be challenging!

As as last note, I plan on increasing the base price of the game from $4 USD to $5 USD in the near future. This will be the final base price of Small People Defense even after full release. Don’t worry, there will still be steam sales in the future.

UI changes

Play HUD has been reworked. The bottom bar has been removed. Health is now at the top-left. And cash is now on the bottom-right.

Score for defeating a wave enemy now shows up on the screen showing both base and bonus amounts. This will make defeating enemies feel more rewarding.

Coloring of enemy pictures are now dark-tinted when above 6 seconds and normal otherwise. This will make it easier to tell which waves are rushed.

Enemy damage has been changed to show the maximum for the last second. This will prevent tons of -1’s when spamming level one towers.

In the power up menu, background borders have been added to make the text easier to read.

The default HUD scale will now be large instead of normal. Feel free to test which one feels best for you.

Levels

Moved extra levels to its own “Hard Levels” button on the main menu.

There are now 3 hard levels. Also, difficulty numbers are now shown in all level info menus.

Visuals on map DF have been made to show more dirt. This will make it easier to tell where your towers are compared to before.

Stability updates

More protections for destroyed enemies have been added.

Unreal version has been updated, which will provide more stability.

Money and health values are now capped at 2 billion.

Removed the option for “Unlimited FPS”.

Rewards