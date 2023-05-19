The Swab the Deck Update - Version 2.2

All hands on deck!!! Indie developer Will Winn Games is excited to announce the "Swab the Deck Update" to its acclaimed team-based pirate fighting game, Plunder Panic. This update was focused on that extra polish and bug fixes to really make the game shine.

The new Version 2.2 Plunder Panic update includes:

Graphical Polish - We did a graphical pass across all the islands to make sure everything was "Pirate Pixel Perfect".

SFX Polish - We added over 50 new sound effects and fixed a few SFX playback bugs to promote a richer auditory experience.

Gameplay Polish - We did some minor adjustments to the gameplay, most notably tweaking some of the level hazards. We also added a level hazard to the Blimp Out of Time island.

AI Polish - Speaking of gameplay, we included some minor updates to the AI pirates to address some of their odd behaviors at times.

User Interface Polish - The out-of-game user interface also received some love, most notably the Online Match screens, the Bounty screen, and the Pirate Code (game options) book.

Character Select Polish - We squashed two bugs in the character select, including one where you could get two pirate select cursors controlled by one controller AND one where you would be able to have two captains on your crew. Given the potential for mayhem coming from the Item Crate, we also made pirates invisible after dying for a brief period of time within the Character Select.

Additional Bug Squashing - No pirate wants to share their boat with bugs, so we squashed all reported bugs on our list!