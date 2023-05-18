Patch Notes 1.0.0.5

Hi Ranchers! Here’s a quick update to fix issues with the stalls, quests, competitions and the difficulty level of the game!

Fixed a bug where the Lake Dive competition didn’t unlock after receiving the quest for it.

Fixed a bug that created the Crystal Lake quest twice.

Fixed a bug where the “Red Wine” and “Gallant Deer” quest descriptions didn’t update correctly when they were ready to be completed.

Fixed a bug where horses above 75% flexibility skill couldn’t be trained further.

Possibly fixed a bug where you’d get stuck before a jump. I wasn’t able to recreate it on my end so I can’t confirm it’s fixed, but I found a code issue that might have caused this. Let me know if it’s still happening and I’ll look at it again!

Added the expert cavaletti course in River’s store. More expert courses to come!

Fixed a bug where horses bought at the auction could take over an already occupied stall.

Added that if a mare is sold at the auction house while she has an unassigned foal, the foal will automatically be assigned to the sold mare’s stall.

Reviewed how stalls are assigned to fix various bugs related to the horses taking over the wrong stall.

Added a Stable Manager at the front of the stable. This will allow you to assign your horses to a specific stall, which can be used to resolve bugs where multiple horses have taken over one stall. You’ll also be able to view all of your horses and send them to the stable or pasture from the Stable Manager.

The shared stall bug will not be fixed instantly by updating the game, but you’ll be able to rearrange your stable depending on the problem you were having. It’s a bit tricky to fix problematic save files in addition to preventing future bugs, but this should fix the issues you might currently be having:

To fix multiple horses sharing the same stall:

Look through your horse list in the stable manager and find horses that have the same current stall number.

Select “Change Stall” and assign all of the horses sharing a stall to a new empty stall.

Once all horses have their own stall number, you can rearrange the stable to your liking! Make sure they each have a unique stall number before moving them to avoid bugs.

To fix multiple mares sharing the same foal:

Look through your horse list to find all the mares sharing the same current foal and current stall number. They will all be set as “pregnant”, even though only one foal exists.

Select the mare that you want to keep as pregnant or nursing first, and select “Change Stall” to assign her to a new empty stall. This is the mare that will keep the foal.

The other mares will stay as “pregnant” for the rest of the current day but will be back to normal and without a foal the following day.

To fix horses stuck in the fertility pasture or somewhere you can’t reach:

Find your lost horse in the horse list of the stable manager.

Select “Send to Stable” and check if your horse is back in the stable.

If this doesn’t work, it might be because your lost horse is sharing a stall with another one. Make sure they each have a unique stall number to avoid bugs.

Added a difficulty setting to choose between normal and story mode. The story mode removes the need to place first in competitions to progress. Instead, you’ll be able to instantly complete the competition quests to progress in the story line. The difficulty can be changed at any time, both on new and old saves. You can still participate in the competitions if you want to, but if not, you can make money in others ways, such as:

Farming and selling crops

Training and selling horses

Breeding and selling horses

I’ll add other ways to earn money throughout EA to help players who don’t enjoy the competitions as much, but hopefully this difficulty option will already allow you to enjoy the game! Make sure to change the difficulty setting after loading your save file for it to work correctly!

Thank you for your patience while I fixed the issues! I think this update will help with the most critical issues that have been found since the release. I’ll be continuing to bugfix the game in the next few weeks and once it’s more stable, I’ll start working on new content! I hope you’ve been enjoying your time in Rivershine!