Update 0.8.19

The newest update features new content for Irina and Aliyah in Chapter V with expanded story dialogues and sex scenes.

Loading save files from previous content update (0.8.17-0.8.18) should work with this version, but is not recommended as it may cause issues. Remember you can always revert back to the previous version (0.8.18) to finish your current playthrough by enabling the "legacy" beta build in Steam game options.

This is the last update we’re adding before the Magdalena content, which will come as one large update. Unfortunately, adding a new character requires restructuring the game on a deeper level and can’t be broken down into smaller updates. For the time being, I’m unable to specify long it’s going to take, so thanks for your patience in advance. Once we have any information to share in that regard, I’ll be sure to inform you.

Till next time!

Digital Seductions Team