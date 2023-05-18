v2.23 - Preacher Duck

Share · View all patches · Build 11265705 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 19:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Preacher Duck



Introducing the Preacher Duck! Available on all maps!

Preacher Duck - You can target non-ducks to increase their voting.



Pelican has been added to Jungle Temple and Mallard Manor, replacing Falcon.

Mummy Sabotage

Mummy Sabotage is now shorter.

Tracker now sees player live movement during Sandstorms.

Bug Reports



Bug Reports can now be submitted directly in game!

Outplayed Compatibility



Capture. Review. Share. Simple. Overwolf's Outplayed compatibility is now available to help you easily record and share your favourite Goose Goose Duck moments!

Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations.