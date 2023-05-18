v2.23 - Preacher Duck

Preacher Duck
Introducing the Preacher Duck! Available on all maps!
Preacher Duck - You can target non-ducks to increase their voting.
Pelican Updates
Pelican has been added to Jungle Temple and Mallard Manor, replacing Falcon.
Ancient Sands Update
Mummy Sabotage
Mummy Sabotage is now shorter.
Tracker Update
Tracker now sees player live movement during Sandstorms.
Bug Reports
Bug Reports can now be submitted directly in game!
Outplayed Compatibility
Capture. Review. Share. Simple. Overwolf's Outplayed compatibility is now available to help you easily record and share your favourite Goose Goose Duck moments!
Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations.
Changed files in this update