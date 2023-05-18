 Skip to content

Goose Goose Duck update for 18 May 2023

v2.23 - Preacher Duck

v2.23 - Preacher Duck

Build 11265705

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Preacher Duck


Introducing the Preacher Duck! Available on all maps!
Preacher Duck - You can target non-ducks to increase their voting.

Pelican Updates


Pelican has been added to Jungle Temple and Mallard Manor, replacing Falcon.

Ancient Sands Update

Mummy Sabotage

Mummy Sabotage is now shorter.

Tracker Update

Tracker now sees player live movement during Sandstorms.

Bug Reports


Bug Reports can now be submitted directly in game!

Outplayed Compatibility


Capture. Review. Share. Simple. Overwolf's Outplayed compatibility is now available to help you easily record and share your favourite Goose Goose Duck moments!

Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations.

