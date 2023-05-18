 Skip to content

Sphere Guider update for 18 May 2023

Sphere Guider has been updated to v1.6!

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • Movement now has a torque component, this has a higher skill ceiling but allows for more fluid movement
  • UI layout redesign
  • New skins, and skin 11 is unlocked by beating level 15
  • Level 11 ramp remodeled

