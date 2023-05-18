 Skip to content

Cosmos update for 18 May 2023

Cosmos Update 2.2.3 - Celestial Divide

Build 11265661

Celestial Divide

Cosmic Echos haven been harnessing power from the event horizon of black holes causing their attacks to evolve.. But harnessing this power has its risks.. The new Cosmic Echos radiate energy allowing us to predict their attacks and prevent disaster.
The Cosmic Echo now select their next attack after 1-2 seconds of delay after finishing their last attack rather than choosing an attack to trigger after 3 seconds. This prevents issues in which the Cosmic Echo could select a new attack while the other attack is finishing causing some unfair and unpredictable movement, Now the Cosmic Echo will only attack after their previous attack has finished

New To Cosmos

  • Cosmic Echos have custom "Charging" animations using particle effects to indicate when they are about to fly at you.
  • Starship hanger icons have been updated to better reflect the state they are equipped. Starship prices have also been added to this menu
  • Added extra developer commands into the Dev code menu and updated the visuals of the developer code menu.

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed Audio errors in multiple UI menus
  • fixed an issue with the Starship hanger wing button allowing you to select any wing without unlocking it
  • Fixed a visual issue with the intergalactic merchant was showing -0 HP when the coupon is chosen while the merchant is active

