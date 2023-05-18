Patch Notes - Version 1.1.0 (18th May)

General Changes:
- Improved overall game performance, resulting in smoother gameplay and reduced lag.
- Increased the visibility and accessibility of certain items, making them easier to locate during gameplay.
Bug Fixes:
- Resolved an issue with the placement of secret box statues, ensuring they appear correctly in their designated locations.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck in corners of the game environment, allowing for smoother movement and exploration.
Additional Notes:
- I value your feedback! If you have encountered any additional bugs or issues, please don't hesitate to report them below. Your input helps me improve the game further.
Changed files in this update