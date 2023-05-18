 Skip to content

Darkest Dungeon® II update for 18 May 2023

1.00.50376 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11265282

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated localization for all languages
  • Fixed an issue with Hateful Pyre and Stygian Blaze not correctly adding Deathblow RES
  • Updated Chinese font weight and fixed missing characters.

