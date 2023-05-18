- Updated localization for all languages
- Fixed an issue with Hateful Pyre and Stygian Blaze not correctly adding Deathblow RES
- Updated Chinese font weight and fixed missing characters.
Darkest Dungeon® II update for 18 May 2023
1.00.50376 - Face Your Failures - Hotfix
