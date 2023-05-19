Them and Us - Relaunch Event

Hi guys,

I hope this announcement finds you well in this warm season!

We are happy to announce that:

First-Person View DLC is now included in the base game and available to everyone that has the game in their library. We hope you will like this change. DX11 (BETA) version is now included and can be accessed on the launch of the game. Please know that we do not recommend you to use this DirectX if the game runs well for you. We hope this DX11 to fix some of our player's problems.

What is new in DX11?

SSS Skin Shader for Alicia and all Enemies

DX11 known problems:

Tabbing out the game (Alt+Tab) will automatically go into Windowed mode if you are in Full Screen. Please press (Alt+Enter) or tab out 2 times to go into Full Screen or use the Options Menu to change back to Full Screen. V-Sync doesn't respond. If you want to use this, please go to the NVidia panel to enable it manually. Some of the areas may affect the frame rate much more than on DX9. Depending on the video card you are using.

Please help us to collect data from players on how DX11 performs or any problems that you may find here: https://

Last and not least Them and Us is now published mainly in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong territories by Cube Game. To celebrate this we have worked on a new DLC for all people interested in some of our Asian clothing traditions. 2 Japanese (yukata costumes) and 2 Chinese (cheongsam costumes). This DLC is going to be FREE for everyone here on STEAM for a limited time.

We hope you will like these changes. Thank you for all your support and feedback!