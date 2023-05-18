Launch v1.0.0 Updated to Unreal 5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11265236 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 18:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, all you vampire hunters!

Welcome to the official launch of Night Gate!

A few last-minute changes have been added for the release build.

-Film overlay that can be toggled. This allows players to make the game more cinematic.

-A glow stick has been added on Robin which lights up with the flashlight to brighten up darker spots.

-Revolver animation tweaked.

[ ](The film filter can be toggled in the options menu. )

*Players can toggle a cool "FIlm Overlay" in the options menu.

Bug fix:

Enemies would slide if their vision was blocked, this should be fixed now.

Two new achievements added for launch!

-Hooky

Hunt some ghouls with the truck.

(This is for the 'vampire fishing' mini-game in Dairy Town.)

-Dead by Dawn

Defend the farmer's pigs until dawn.

(Talk to the farmer in the Vale during the day. You must save his pigs over the night.)

Happy hunting everyone and thank you all for the support on Night Gate!

Please be sure to join the DangerousBob Studio Discord for not just Night Gate but all my games.

Also, be sure to check out the game lore on the Wiki.