Nova's Cube! update for 18 May 2023

Major Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11265231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After having a major bug coming to our attention by a youtuber, We fixed the bug.
The bug ended up being a issue with the player spawn, and player save system.

We will be fixing the other bugs such as the volume controls, and other setting issues!

Changed files in this update

