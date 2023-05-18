Update ver1.0.1 Bug fixes

Thank you for playing "Groob"!

We appreciate the bug reports you've been submitting on our thread. We have made the following corrections:

Bug Fixes:

Part of the card text was displayed in English on the deck editing screen.

Issues were found where gold could not be properly acquired.

Regarding the bug with gold, we found that if the amount of gold increased too much, the game would not function properly. Therefore, we have implemented a feature that caps the amount of gold.

We will continue to develop the game, and we plan to release updates with new features and events. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Please continue to enjoy "Groob" in the future.