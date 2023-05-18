 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 18 May 2023

New Features & Player Feedback Patch

Build 11265121

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stats:

  • Added various post game stats to the score screen:
  • Individual ball scores, Top Speed, Average Speed, Total Distance Travelled & Game time (If you have ideas for other stats, feel free to let me know).
  • Imperial & Metric measurements can be swapped from the gameplay settings menu

Multi-Screen Display:

  • Added a new multi-screen display option in the Video Settings Menu (This must be turned on before launching the table).
  • This option allows the backboard and DMD to be displayed on a second monitor

Art/Visuals:

  • The artwork on selected buttons now changes, rather than simply changing colors. This allows for better contrast.
  • Improved Sticker Quality on Targets and various props.
  • Gates/Switches now have score pop-ups.

Bug Fixes & Misc:

  • Improved level select screen navigation/controls with the gamepad.
  • Fixed a bug where focus cam could still be activated by holes even if toggled off in the options menu.
  • Fixed wall art on Hectic Highway.
  • Behind the Scenes Optimization on the following tables: Construction Chaos, Blissful Builder, Sand Sanctuary & Foolish Pharaohs.

