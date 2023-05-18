New Features & Player Feedback Patch

Stats:
- Added various post game stats to the score screen:
- Individual ball scores, Top Speed, Average Speed, Total Distance Travelled & Game time (If you have ideas for other stats, feel free to let me know).
- Imperial & Metric measurements can be swapped from the gameplay settings menu
Multi-Screen Display:
- Added a new multi-screen display option in the Video Settings Menu (This must be turned on before launching the table).
- This option allows the backboard and DMD to be displayed on a second monitor
Art/Visuals:
- The artwork on selected buttons now changes, rather than simply changing colors. This allows for better contrast.
- Improved Sticker Quality on Targets and various props.
- Gates/Switches now have score pop-ups.
Bug Fixes & Misc:
- Improved level select screen navigation/controls with the gamepad.
- Fixed a bug where focus cam could still be activated by holes even if toggled off in the options menu.
- Fixed wall art on Hectic Highway.
- Behind the Scenes Optimization on the following tables: Construction Chaos, Blissful Builder, Sand Sanctuary & Foolish Pharaohs.
