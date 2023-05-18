Build 5.18.2023.1 - Memory Leaks, Mysterious Signal and Multiplayer Updates

Previous patches helped our cave problem and the sources of some crashes. Today we have three focuses:

Memory leaks?

In some conditions, Drift would eat all of the memory in your computer. All of it. We've identified the problem and now Drift is leaner than ever! In our extended testing, we rarely see it go over 1GB. Sorry to all of your computers.

Mysterious Signals

Mysterious signals will now persist through saving and loading if you have yet to visit the POI it is trying to lead you to. We will continue to evolve this system to help you discover more interesting things in the field.

Multiplayer Updates

We've solved a couple of multiplayer focused bugs, including tutorials showing up every time a client joins, scan bubbles not showing from clients and other smaller issues.

Thanks for your continue reports and an amazing launch week. We're going to slow down our patch cadence as we work on larger issues around world generation and discoverability and edge cases of life support. Hope to have more for you on those front next week!