House Builder update for 18 May 2023

Barn Finders - BID WARS DLC launch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Players! 🏝️

Our friends at Duality Games are releasing today the highly anticipated Bid Wars DLC for the game Barn Finders!

Get your copy here with a 20% launch discount and the whole series discounted up to 50%.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1554910/BarnFinders_Bid_Wars_DLC

You can also grab it with the House Builder here:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23645/Barn_and_House/

Want a chance to win the DLC for FREE? Tune in to our exciting developer stream on Steam, where they'll be hosting a GIVEAWAY you don't want to miss.

