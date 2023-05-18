- Enhanced determinism applied to the physics model, making lap-to-lap feel more consistent.
- Increased grip on the outside of Steele Creek
Speedway Ringer update for 18 May 2023
Speedway Ringer v1.607
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2270421 Depot 2270421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update