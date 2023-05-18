 Skip to content

Speedway Ringer update for 18 May 2023

Speedway Ringer v1.607

Patchnotes
  • Enhanced determinism applied to the physics model, making lap-to-lap feel more consistent.
  • Increased grip on the outside of Steele Creek

