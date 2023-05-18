DRL SIM 4.1 Release Announcement

Hello Pilots,
In this release you will find a new map to explore! Silicon Valley brings you an epic soccer stadium, with lively surroundings, gaps, and dives galore. With this map comes the Race in the Cloud track, as well as 4 alternate tracks of different difficulties.
We've also brought to the playing field an update to Pro Pilot mode (Pro Mode + Damage), a crash/shake animation upon impact and crash/impact audio. Also, the ability to adjust the drone trail width while spectating and watching replays. You will now have a Damage symbol in Multiplayer races on the race order panel when another player sustains damage. The crash systems sensitivity has been updated to provide a better experience upon impact.
Tournaments now allow you to go back to previous tournaments and see the entire bracket, check results and replays!
Additional improvements/updates, including:
- 2 new Draganfly drone skins and 4 new Draganfly motors to customize your drone
- 2022-23 Virtual Season tracks
- Opponent bot auto-refresh
- Adjustable intro music via the Settings menu (music volume option)
- Ability to Favorite track on post-race screen
- Added an Exit button to the game footer
- XP has now been added to the Achievements completion
- New Replay markers (checkpoints, crashes, and mid-lap)
- Chat improvements
- Track Editor improvements
- Map improvements (lighting and performance)
Most notable bug fixes:
- Tournament registration issue
- Uncapped Racer4 exploit
- Damage on Racer4 custom physics
- Nano Class Leaderboards
- And many other fixes and improvements
We love hearing all feedback and suggestions, so please let us know what you think of this release!
Changed depots in temp branch