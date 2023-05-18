DRL SIM 4.1 Release Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Pilots,

In this release you will find a new map to explore! Silicon Valley brings you an epic soccer stadium, with lively surroundings, gaps, and dives galore. With this map comes the Race in the Cloud track, as well as 4 alternate tracks of different difficulties.

We've also brought to the playing field an update to Pro Pilot mode (Pro Mode + Damage), a crash/shake animation upon impact and crash/impact audio. Also, the ability to adjust the drone trail width while spectating and watching replays. You will now have a Damage symbol in Multiplayer races on the race order panel when another player sustains damage. The crash systems sensitivity has been updated to provide a better experience upon impact.

Tournaments now allow you to go back to previous tournaments and see the entire bracket, check results and replays!

Additional improvements/updates, including:

2 new Draganfly drone skins and 4 new Draganfly motors to customize your drone

2022-23 Virtual Season tracks

Opponent bot auto-refresh

Adjustable intro music via the Settings menu (music volume option)

Ability to Favorite track on post-race screen

Added an Exit button to the game footer

XP has now been added to the Achievements completion

New Replay markers (checkpoints, crashes, and mid-lap)

Chat improvements

Track Editor improvements

Map improvements (lighting and performance)

Most notable bug fixes:

Tournament registration issue

Uncapped Racer4 exploit

Damage on Racer4 custom physics

Nano Class Leaderboards

And many other fixes and improvements

We love hearing all feedback and suggestions, so please let us know what you think of this release!