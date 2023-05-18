Wee Tanks version v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11264848 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 16:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey Tankersss!

This hotfix will focus on some multiplayer bugs that popped up after launch, and some other features that have been requested. Do read the changelog to get a full scope of all the changes!

The changelog (you should read these):

Getting revived will give you a 2-second invulnerability

A secret funny thingy, added to the multiplayer games

You can set difficulty for FFA and TDM as well, this is purely visual to let other players know the difficulty of the lobby (in the lobby browser)

Can now click player names to access their Steam account pages

Cherry tanks move again

Player X when dying is now the color of the player-selected color

Difficulty setting now is consistent when coming back from the game

Difficulty now shows up in the browsing lobbies list, could be helpful in selecting a lobby suited for your playing style



The changelog (read if you have nothing better to do):