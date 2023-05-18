Wee Tanks version v1.0.1

Hey Tankersss!
This hotfix will focus on some multiplayer bugs that popped up after launch, and some other features that have been requested. Do read the changelog to get a full scope of all the changes!
The changelog (you should read these):
-
Getting revived will give you a 2-second invulnerability
-
A secret funny thingy, added to the multiplayer games
-
You can set difficulty for FFA and TDM as well, this is purely visual to let other players know the difficulty of the lobby (in the lobby browser)
-
Can now click player names to access their Steam account pages
-
Cherry tanks move again
-
Player X when dying is now the color of the player-selected color
-
Difficulty setting now is consistent when coming back from the game
-
Difficulty now shows up in the browsing lobbies list, could be helpful in selecting a lobby suited for your playing style
-
The changelog (read if you have nothing better to do):
- Floors have wetmaps again, meaning that when it rains you see puddles
- Enemy peach tanks only give shields to enemy tanks now
- Peach tank shield SFX and graphics show up when hit
- Fixed numbers in player list not counting down normally
- Crown is back in-game player list
- In-game player list levels are now colored like in the lobby
- Player ping updates every 0.5s instead of 1s
- Rain doesn't turn off if there are 2 rain levels in sequence (second level would be not raining)
- Fixed a bug where the game would bug out if both the player and enemy died at the same time
- Increased the range a bit for reviving other players
- Fixed enemy tanks bullets bouncing off weirdly on other enemy tanks, now it takes into account if friendly fire is turned on or off
- Chat does not get cleared going between lobby and in-game
- Text box messages get smaller instead of going out of bounds
- Fixed lobby name defaulting when clearing the name
- You can now "Mark as read" messages with the controller use button, if you are using a controller
- Fixed the gameplay settings menu not working with controllers (other menu sliders will come at a later point)
Changed files in this update