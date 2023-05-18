Update v0.10.1

Hello everyone!

Today’s update is all about Beta Challenge Mode.

This new mode will be a challenge for those who want to push their gameplay further.

Every day you will have the opportunity to play a new run, completely different from any other. This run will be the same for everyone. That means you will play with the same character, same starting relic, same shrines and rewards, etc.

In case you haven’t unlocked a character or relic, that won’t be an issue as everything will be unlocked on Challenge Mode.

As the aim of this game mode is that everyone has the same opportunities, your Yggdrasil will be disabled. However, there will be a few random upgrades available each day. The only thing that may make runs a bit different from each other is that you will have a fixed amount of leaves to use in the daily Yggdrasil available upgrades.

DISCLAIMER: Our recommendation is that before you try Challenge mode, you have already conquered all realms, as it will be quite challenging if you are a new player.

We still need to balance the difficulty, restrictions and perks you will find in this game mode, so we want to keep it as a beta until next week.

We can’t wait for you to try it and let us know what you think on Steam forums and our Discord channel.

At the same time, we are also working on the development of Helheim, which will be ready in a few weeks! Here’s a sneak peek of some of the enemies we’re working on!

General

Some bosses stayed immune to damage when they changed phase.

You could skip boss different phases if you deals very high amounts of damage.

Some bosses spawned on top of you dealing unavoidable damage.

Beta Information

Thank you very much for helping us improve the game. You are an amazing community 😄

First of all, we’d like to share the following disclaimer (don’t forget to read #9)

Keep in mind that this is a Beta and therefore it may contain bugs and balancing issues.

The purpose of the Beta is that you have access to an early version of the game, so you can help us to fix bugs, balance the game and give suggestions.

The Betas last for a certain period of time. We will release them as new updates are released. This particular one will be open for 1 week.

There is a specific discussion for beta feedback in Steam.

The Beta progress will be saved in your actual account.

You can unlock the Steam achievements already published, but the new ones that will be released will not be available. However, once the Beta version is released, you will receive all achievements you have already earned.

You may upload or stream Beta content if you wish. However, please add a disclaimer to your videos/streams to announce that it is the Beta you are playing, not the public version of the game.

IMPORTANT: To avoid any loss of your progress please follow the next steps:

a. Create a backup of your saving files just in case. There should be no issues but just to be safe please do. You may find them here:

i. windows: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Noxfall Studios/Nordic Ashes/Backup

ii. macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/com.NoxfallStudios.NordicAshes/Backup

iii. linux: ~/.config/unity3d/Noxfall Studios/Nordic Ashes/Backup

b. After playing the Beta, if you wish to return to the main version of the game and deactivate the Beta, please notice that your Beta progress will be lost.

DISCLAIMER

It is possible that you find bugs or content that has yet to be implemented, such as sounds. We thank you for notifying us of any bug or issue through our discord or steam discussions, in the specific Beta section. This way we can access all the information and fix any issues. Thank you so much!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

