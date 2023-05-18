- Massively improved ship editor performance on ships with many modules.
- Slightly improved combat performance.
- Updated player-created Chinese translation.
- Removed the "Launch with System Java" launch option, as it's no longer useful or used by anyone.
- Mods are no longer automatically enabled when they're installed. Instead, newly installed mods are listed in the main menu, and you're prompted to enable them in the mod manager. This is to prevent the game from choking on attempting to load dozens of mods. Especially if you installed the game on a new machine, it would try to load every single mod you ever subscribed to.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 18 May 2023
Version 1.1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update