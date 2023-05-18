Patch 1.3 Live

Share · View all patches · Build 11264674 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Attention Captains.

Patch 1.3 is now live. This patch was focused mainly on improvements to the AI, quality of life improvements, and additional features

New Features

Player can enable Signal Jammers to increase the noise experienced by a ship

Players and AI can recharge their shields back to full capacity

Ships can toggle tractor beams between repel and attract

Autopilot can be set to follow the target

Can automatically target lifeforms command to target living objects

Can automatically target the object detected as an imminent collision

Tweaks and Improvements

AI ships are given an Experience level which determines how aware they are and how they behave

AI confidence algorithm tweaked

The noise generated by moving at speed has been reduced

Noise level shown on transmissions

Missiles are fired / loaded in the order specified rather than the order they appear in menu

Option to adjust the AI spawning algorithm to be based around player rank, preventing powerful ships from appearing until later (turned off by default)

Ship's noise level determines chance of detecting player

Space-time anomalies can close sporadically

Laser array range, active, and target show on ordnance screen

Warning when ship is under a tractor lock

ETA removed from Navigation screen

Tweaked the spawn event to keep something interesting happening nearby

Configuration

Can override all configuration variables via a config file

Can define joystick configuration

Can specify secondary joystick (to allow partial HOTAS)

Can run the game in a window

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the autopilot overshoots

Moon orbits based on distance from planet not star

Fixed exceptions when running under WINE

Can specify the computer voice

Can turn the computer voice off at config

Ships shouldn't drop all mines in one go when retreating

Thrusters apply the correct load to the reactor

Fixed issue where high radiation broke the survivor system (making them 100% chance of detection)

Fixed issue with end-game event spawning prematurely

Fixed issue with ships doing nothing

Fixed issue with SCAN SPACECRAFT detecting fighters

Numerous save files have been tested, but if you want to keep the data, backing them up is recommended. As per the previous update, the previous patch is available as its own branch.

If you have any comments, feedback, or suggestions, please post them here or via the usual channels.

We hope you enjoy the changes and have fun with the work we've done on Astra Protocol 2.