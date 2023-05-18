V2.1 - The Theatre Update

Hello all, we're back with one of our planned updates, this has been in the works for a little bit now, with most of our time spent patching a large amount of bugs and issues present at launch! But we're proud to announce that the Theatre Update is now live!



This update brings with it the ability to rewatch any cutscenes previously watched in game! Defeated a boss but skipped their cutscene cause you felt like you were on a roll? Don't fret, you can now rewatch that missed cutscene from the main menu. This update should apply itself retroactively, assuming you've played the game enough to watch any of the cutscenes before this update.

To access the theatre menu, you must have at least watched one cutscene, then a new button labelled Theatre will appear on the main menu. Clicking this button will take you to a brand new menu with a bunch of buttons labelled with different cutscenes.

Aside from the main feature this update brings, we also have a bunch of other new changes and fixes in this update, shown below:



Changed the description of Bullet Binding Ritual and Smoke Bomb for clarity on their effects

Moved the position of the Weapon Table Tutorial Text to its proper spot

Highlighting buttons on the main menu and Theatre mode will tell you what the button does

Reduced the size of the Objective Arrow by 75%

Increased the maximum amount of Casino Chips from 999 to 9999

All weapons aside from the Revolver now have an uncapped firing rate, combined with the reload speed fixes, this should hopefully improve the feel of all the unlockable weapons

Completing the tutorial now sends you back to the hub instead of continuing into a normal run, this should hopefully help with the overall flow of the tutorial and also fix any potential issues from playing a run after running the tutorial

Fixed an issue where weapons with reload penalties had longer than normal reload times

Projectile Sprites will no longer randomly skew when fired

Fixed an issue where some projectiles were larger than normal (Seen on the Musket and by Elite Snipers)

Buying items will no longer leave behind their interaction prompts

Shooting your weapon inside the weapon table no longer makes prop sounds

Bullet Binding Ritual now correctly increases the fire rate of automatic weapons

Secret Safe now grants health after collecting a set amount of cash instead of randomly, before this change, the effect of Secret Safe was bugged and didn't work correctly

And with that, we hope you enjoy the update!