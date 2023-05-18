 Skip to content

Bodies of Water VR update for 18 May 2023

5/18/2023 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some further improvements to the 'freeform' mode, while also removing the roll or rotate option.

Cheers!

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
