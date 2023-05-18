 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ouroboros King update for 18 May 2023

Content update + practice moded

Share · View all patches · Build 11264370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more than 20 new units, including Agents * and L, a mysterious egg that has 2 upgrades and the powerful gorgon.
  • Adjusted game balance, nerfing the power of blade dancer to a max of 2 moves per turn (can still do infinite, but you'll need a relic) as it was too powerful and easy to get.
  • Introduced Practice mode, where you can create arbitrary situations to play vs the AI, or use it to play local multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2096512 Depot 2096512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link