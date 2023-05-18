- Added more than 20 new units, including Agents * and L, a mysterious egg that has 2 upgrades and the powerful gorgon.
- Adjusted game balance, nerfing the power of blade dancer to a max of 2 moves per turn (can still do infinite, but you'll need a relic) as it was too powerful and easy to get.
- Introduced Practice mode, where you can create arbitrary situations to play vs the AI, or use it to play local multiplayer.
The Ouroboros King update for 18 May 2023
Content update + practice moded
