New Playable Vampire Lord: Deredian

Here are the new talents for Clan Deredian

Battle-Hardened - Level 3: Start every combat with 20 physical armor

Ancient Armor - Level 6: Start every combat with 20 magical armor

Retribution of the Fallen - Level 9: Every time you lose a minion in castle, gain 1 fortified

Progenitor's Blessing - Level 12: Every time Lord skill is played gain 1 power rest of combat

Boon of our Sire - Level 15: Every time Lord skill is played gain 2 AP

Progenitor's Vengeance - Level 18: Every time Lord lose HP gain 5 strength permanently

Ironclad Loyalty - Level 21: If Lord has more than 200 physical armor at the end of a turn, gain 1 strength permanently

Bloodthirsty Protector - Level 24: If Lord has no block at the end of turn, gain 5 power rest of combat

Level Cap raised to 24

Here are level 24 talent capstones for each clan:

Pahlen 24: Drenched Coins - For each 1000 gold at the end of every night, gain 2 power permanently

Vorodys 24: Predatory Heritage - Start each combat with extra 5 strength and 5 intelligence, this effect stacks per each combat in an invasion.(infinity mode gain +1 stre +1 int perma end of every night)

Tyranasz 24: Bloodweave Mastery - Gain strength equal to current lifesteal end of every turn for the rest of combat.

Sandreanni 24: Absolute Dominion - First time Lord skill is used in combat, the target instantly dies.

Montoku 24: Family Oath - Perks being rare and epic chance increased by 10% and 5% respectively

Basarab 24: Voices from Below - Every time Nether Blast is used, it increases its base damage by 20% for the rest of that run.

UI

We are working on a big patch where we will rework the entire UI of the game. More news on this in future updates!

New Heritage

We added a new heritage: Veterancy: Experience gain increased by 25%/35%

Balance

We worked on enemy balance and their skill patterns. The goal here is to make enemies more fun to fight, and have a more meaningful variety of challenges they bring while also changing up some of their passives to make it more clear what their purpose is.

Here are the changes:

Act I

Rogue -> Now has 60% dodge every turn. Every time vampire lord plays a skill, reduce this chance by 5%

Rogue -> New passive: Gain 2 strength every time rogue dodges. (old passives removed)

Rogue -> No longer casts evasion buff, attack pattern altered

Ranger -> twin arrow -> 5x3 to 8x2 damage

Ranger -> volley -> now applies 2 daze

Ranger -> focus fire -> Instead of putting a debuff now deals 30 physical damage

Ranger -> band aid has been removed

VPriest -> priest attack now applies Burn instead of Daze

VPriest -> holy nova no longer heals -> deal 20 magical damage aoe and apply 2 burn

VFootman -> rally skill removed

VFootman -> No longer spawns squires

VFootman -> ulti skill changed-> attack equal to current physical armor

VFootman -> now starts with 10 plated armor

VFootman -> armor up changed, now gains plated armor equal to current strength

VFootman -> skill patterns changed

-Act II

VPaladin -> ulti -> morale gained changed from 35 to 50

VPaladin -> new passive ->all skills now deal double damage if morale is higher than 100

Golem B -> power up 1 -> now gives 10 power -> power up 2 now gives 20 power

Golem B -> char attack pattern changed

Golem C -> is now stunnable. if stunned gain 1 vulnerable

Golem C -> Every 30th attack in combat stuns the golem. This stack resets after a stun is applied

Golem C -> Self Repair -> now starts working at 40% to heal 5% HP every turn

Golem C -> Upgrade 5 fortified changed to gain 5 power

Pylon HP no longer scales with radiances. They have set 6HP.