Update, Version 20230518

English

############Content################

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added some obelisks

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a non-hostile ghost NPC.

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a document that mentions how to open the gate of the Black Pyramid.

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 950 -> 960 The Gate of the Black Pyramid can be opened.)

[Beneath the Sphinx]Removed the blockage on the secret path. The entire area is now accessible.

[Outside the Black Pyramid]Removed the blockage on the left hill. The entire area is now accessible.

简体中文

############Content################

【狮身人面像密室】加入了一些方尖碑

【狮身人面像密室】加入了一个非敌意的幽灵角色

【狮身人面像密室】加入了一份描述如何打开黑暗金字塔大门的文档

【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续。（变量950->960 黑暗金字塔大门可以开启。）

【狮身人面像密室】移除了秘密通道上的障碍物。现在这里一整个区域都可以进入。

【黑暗金字塔外】移除了左侧的山丘上的障碍物。现在这里一整个区域都可以进入。

Happy Vyshyvanka Day!

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/73de2ba6