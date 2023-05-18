Update, Version 20230518

English
############Content################
[Beneath the Sphinx]Added some obelisks
[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a non-hostile ghost NPC.
[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a document that mentions how to open the gate of the Black Pyramid.
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 950 -> 960 The Gate of the Black Pyramid can be opened.)
[Beneath the Sphinx]Removed the blockage on the secret path. The entire area is now accessible.
[Outside the Black Pyramid]Removed the blockage on the left hill. The entire area is now accessible.
简体中文
############Content################
【狮身人面像密室】加入了一些方尖碑
【狮身人面像密室】加入了一个非敌意的幽灵角色
【狮身人面像密室】加入了一份描述如何打开黑暗金字塔大门的文档
【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续。（变量950->960 黑暗金字塔大门可以开启。）
【狮身人面像密室】移除了秘密通道上的障碍物。现在这里一整个区域都可以进入。
【黑暗金字塔外】移除了左侧的山丘上的障碍物。现在这里一整个区域都可以进入。
Happy Vyshyvanka Day!
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/73de2ba6
Changed files in this update