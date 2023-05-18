 Skip to content

Mountaincore update for 18 May 2023

Early Access 1.1.27

Share · View all patches · Build 11264202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new peaceful music track, "Respite" by Jordan Chin
  • "Villager" profession renamed (in translation only) to "Hauler"
  • Settlers can now have 1, 2 or 3 professions set, and do not need to have the Hauler profession
  • Hauling can now be higher priority than other professions
  • The starting profession skills are now fixed to avoid issues with certain secondary professions being missing
  • Immigrants now only have the Hauler profession set (look out for ways to change this in the future)
  • Peaceful music now plays (again) in Winter
  • Changing priority of a construction now applies to the hauling jobs also
  • Fix for a crash on the settlers screen after loading an old save
  • Fix for a crash on the resources info button
  • Fix for an issue with text display after changing language
  • Exposed cameraMouseDragPanningSpeed in uiConstants to adjust panning speed due to holding middle mouse button
  • Corrected use of quotes in Spanish translation

