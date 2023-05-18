- Added a new peaceful music track, "Respite" by Jordan Chin
- "Villager" profession renamed (in translation only) to "Hauler"
- Settlers can now have 1, 2 or 3 professions set, and do not need to have the Hauler profession
- Hauling can now be higher priority than other professions
- The starting profession skills are now fixed to avoid issues with certain secondary professions being missing
- Immigrants now only have the Hauler profession set (look out for ways to change this in the future)
- Peaceful music now plays (again) in Winter
- Changing priority of a construction now applies to the hauling jobs also
- Fix for a crash on the settlers screen after loading an old save
- Fix for a crash on the resources info button
- Fix for an issue with text display after changing language
- Exposed cameraMouseDragPanningSpeed in uiConstants to adjust panning speed due to holding middle mouse button
- Corrected use of quotes in Spanish translation
Mountaincore update for 18 May 2023
Early Access 1.1.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
