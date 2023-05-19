Our Life: BAXTER'S DLC IS OUT! 🥂✨

Enjoy exciting summer days in the company of Baxter Ward during Steps 3 and 4! From May 19th to the morning of May 26th, the Baxter DLC is 10% off! The older DLCs and the soundtrack have discounts ranging from 20% to 25%.

FEATURES:

Unlocks 5 Step 3 Moments: Sightseeing, Hang, Drinks, Mountain, & Planning

Unlocks an entirely new storyline in Step 4

Allows you to form a deeper relationship with Baxter Ward (platonic or romantic) and spend time more with your friends

Includes new character sprite art, background locations, and CG images

Provides even more options for adding custom qualities to your character. Is your protagonist a good dancer or do they have two left feet?

Unlocks bonus scenes in the other Step 3 Moments where what happened in these events is referenced and reflected on

Increases the overall playtime by multiple hours

The base game and some of the DLCs were updated with Baxter related alterations and general fixes. Please let Steam update those files before playing the new story.



[Charming guest art is by MELLodrawmatic on Twitter]

And, well, here we are. It's been nearly three years since the original launch and the final Our Life: Beginnings & Always DLC is finally available. I cannot believe it took this long, and I can believe it even less that so many people have continued to follow us over such a lengthy development. Support for our team and the game has never wavered no matter how much time has gone by. That's something I'll always appreciate regardless of what happens in the future.

Thank you for moving into a sleepy neighborhood in Sunset Bird and making a life there. It wouldn't have been the same without you 🥰️!

Now I hope you'll enjoy this last full-length story of a particularly dramatic man. He requires a lot of patience, which clearly you have, haha.