Minor Update - 0.3.1.1

Welcome to another exciting update. The drones at PlasmaLabs Inc. are especially proud of this one!
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added the "Net Link" component: it allows you to execute web requests. You can use it to talk to REST servers and retrieve or post data. It supports text and images. We are pretty excited about this one!
- Added the "Hex Arch" and "Semi Hex Arch" components. They fit very well with the glass components we added in the previous update.
- Added the "Mini Docking Station" component. It's basically a smaller and less intrusive version of the "Docking Station" component.
- Added the "JSON Inspector" node. You can use it to query or traverse a JSON blob. The perfect companion for the "Net Link" component!
- Added the "Sound Fetcher" node. It allows you to get a sound asset by its name.
- Added the "Text Array Converter" and "Number Array Converter" nodes to easily go from Text to TextArray or NumberArray, and viceversa.
- Added the "Component Checker" node to be able to check if a specific component exists on the device.
- Added an "Autosize" property to both the "Label" and "Emissive Label" components.
- Added a button on both Device and World popups to open the Steam overlay on the selected workshop item.
- Improved the "UI Button" node. It now allows you to have a payload that is output when the button is clicked.
- Improved the "Text Manipulator" node. You can now escape and unescape URLs.
- Improved nodes documentation: thanks to the help of members of our fantastic community, here's another batch of manuals for a bunch of nodes. These will keep coming with each update. Credits: @Alinto, @Azim, @Cracer, @FliX, @Gingerbread, @Leonardo1123, @PlasmAlex, @Super_IronMan, @vvmvx, @Zarro.[/spoiler]
FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the game restarting in Fullscreen after previously setting it to Window mode.
- Fixed an issue with the Settings window that would show the wrong display's refresh rate.
- Exiting Ghost Mode will no longer disable flying mode.
- Fixed lasers on sensors not passing through opened sliding doors.
- Sharp notes no longer sound louder than other notes.
- Favorite icon in the Node Library now behaves correctly.
- NumberArray data type now obeys the Decimal Digits property in various components and nodes.
- "Range" property of light emitting components now has a lower limit of 1 to avoid a Unity bug that would turn the light off.
- Double line spaces in nodes manuals should work correctly now.
- Fixed the "LCD" component not updating its background color correctly.
- Rotated images in the Image Importer window now scale correctly.
- A few other minor fixes.
