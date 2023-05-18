Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 11264058 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 15:32:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Vampires!

We’re working our magic, carving away at some of the common technical issues affecting some of your fellow Vampires.

The hotfix will be going live over the course of two patches on May 18th, 2023, at 16:30 UTC for the game client, and on May 19th, 2023, at 8:00 UTC for client-side changes.

This hotfix will contain the following changes:

A save corruption fix when exiting/crashing while loading a server for the first time. This fixes the issue where players are unable to get out of the crypt/graveyard as well as other potential issues with incomplete worlds.

This fix will not be able to salvage old saves that were corrupted in this way but will prevent this issue from happening to any future saves.

Fixed CastlePvP times not being able to be set to 0 - 0.

Fixed memory leak in the client that could potentially cause crashes on some hardware with low amount of memory.

Fixed server crash related to servants.

Fixed potential server crash for long-running servers.

Streamer Mode is now default enabled to avoid showing IPs to the world if you are streaming.

Added a popup for Leave Game and Exit to Desktop in the "Escape Menu".

The server list is more responsive.

Fixing issue where units placed in the ground could act buggy when pathing home.

Castle Height Limit added as a setting in server host settings in the client.

REMINDER! You can report any issues after the patch here.

We are also keeping track of known issues here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!

How to backup saves.

See you in Vardoran, Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team