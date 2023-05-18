 Skip to content

Subspace Discovery update for 18 May 2023

v0.10.1 - 2023-05-18

Share · View all patches · Build 11263989

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• [fix] Localization issues, @NightyPbJM
• [fix] ensures the completion queue is correctly evaluated
• [fix] server side fix for tutorial issue, @Nue
• [tune] improved UI to show what technology or building completed

Changed files in this update

