Esperia V1.1.8 -New illustrations

Hello there! This is a rather small update with graphical changes.

New :

-Fullbody illustrations have been added for the "Dragon Knight" and "Assassins" NPC units in the story. We will try to add some other illustrations like that in the future.

-There was a minor rewriting of the ending scenes in Prolog and Chapter 4 as it could be hard to follow what happened.

-It was actually in the last update but I forgot to mention it : objective screen is now visible at all time when you open menu on the map.

Fixes :

-On Hard mode, if Alex was equipped with a short sword and had no or weak level up, he could "lose" the fight against the enemy in the arena in Chapter 3. This has been fixed.

Mouse control on fullscreen has been set up on default, the way the game goes fullscreen should look a bit different now, butyou can use your mouse! If you encounter an issue please mention it in the community! (But there shouldn't be any)

A major update is in works for V1.2, stay tuned! As always, if you like the game consider dropping a review or simply talk about it to people you know!