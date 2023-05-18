Changelog #10

Changes

Removed eating after researching

Fixed bug where potatoes didn't disappear after making a farm

Added screenshot to multiplayer

New secret building added

Fixed bug where "Ending Music" continues after starting a new game

Red and Green card visuals are more accurate when identifying valid and invalid recipes

Thanks for the reports and suggestions. I'm sorry that there haven't been as many updates lately, but I've been working on creating new scenarios.

The update will be released when I've completed the first 6. There are an additional 6 planned after this in the future.

I feel we're approaching version 1.0, and will continue to polish.

Again, if you have any ideas or suggestions, please do post them in the suggestions section. If you stumble upon some bugs, please post them in the Bugs section. It's a lot easier to keep everything organised.