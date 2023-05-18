Update - Patch Notes 0.1.5

Good day!

This is Patch 0.1.5 notes!

In this patch, we have focused on addressing goaltender issues based on your feedback. We've also included some bug fixes, AI tweaks, and gameplay enhancements to improve your overall experience.

If you have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment, and we will do our best to provide you with answers.

We've noticed that there have been numerous inquiries about specific future features and updates. If you haven't already, we recommend checking out the Early Access announcement for a detailed roadmap. We'll be posting an updated roadmap very soon as well.

Let's dive into the patch details!

**

Gameplay

**

Goalies will better anticipate player and puck movement

Goalies are now more dynamic in breakaways and can better bait dekes (Dekes pulled in breakaways should feel more rewarding!)

Billy Butcher has received some _minor _buffs on all difficulties and is also affected by the above enhancements

Small tweaks on goalie passes

A tentative fix has been implemented for the hanging time on missed slapshots, specifically when an AI player prepares for a one-timer shot but the pass misses (Previously, the receiver would stay in a slapshot animation for an excessive amount of time)

"The AI pursuit steering behavior has been improved, ensuring that the AI will properly chase you in the correct direction if you fly past them

Expert AIs will dodge contacts more often

A tentative improvement has been made to the player selection algorithm in response to numerous feedback regarding its inconsistency. We will continue to monitor feedback as usual

Puck drop/flip command has been slightly reworked (Give it a try, you can actually pull some toe drag dekes, and more!)

Fixed a bug where the mercy rule would not apply properly when fast skipping replays

The time on attack statistic has been fixed to display the proper real-time now

Puck Puncher talent has been removed from Greasy Lettuce's Calvin Dord and Fortin Mathieu

Puck Puncher has been modified to perform a wrist shot instead of a weak lob. Additionally, the shot modifiers power-ups will now affect the Puck Puncher ability (Curved shot+Puck Puncher is quite the combo now!)

Shot tipping is now more effective, and it will more frequently trick the goalies

Kelly Jelly's shot accuracy has been reduced when playing against the Greasy Lettuce in the Campaign mode

**

Menu, UI & Other

**

Minor UI fixes

System RAM usage has been reduced (We are actively working on optimizing the game to ensure smooth performance across low-end to high-end PCs! If you encounter any issues, please report them via our Discord. We highly recommend locking your FPS to match your PC's capacity for the best experience!)

List of known notable bugs,issues and feedback we are currently working on (but not limited to):