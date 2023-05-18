 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 18 May 2023

Update Notes for May 18th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • toggle auto shoot by pressing the middle mouse button or the right stick on the controller
  • proper chance calculation for health from chests based on current player health
  • prohibit recycling of the last weapon
  • reduced enemy death frost explosion range and damage
  • fixed multiple game breaking bugs

Changed files in this update

