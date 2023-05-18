- toggle auto shoot by pressing the middle mouse button or the right stick on the controller
- proper chance calculation for health from chests based on current player health
- prohibit recycling of the last weapon
- reduced enemy death frost explosion range and damage
- fixed multiple game breaking bugs
Scrappage update for 18 May 2023
Update Notes for May 18th
