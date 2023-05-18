 Skip to content

Cyber Cult City update for 18 May 2023

Quick Fix 1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 1.2.1

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed you to duplicate perks infinitely.
  • Stat card upgrades and perk upgrades now look different so you can more easily decide at a glance if you want to hack it(reroll it).

