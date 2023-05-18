Changelog for Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky 1.3.0

Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky was just updated to version 1.3.0 for a major update!

Recently I've been having the itch to push out another update for this game. So here we are, new items, features, and QOL settings! Please read the notes below if you are interested.

Check out the update trailer, it features some new features such as the new camera angle and some items!



Major features added:

Added Grappling; when behind another character, if you have a one-handed melee weapon, press in the right stick (or middle mouse) to grapple them. Grappled characters will be held in front of you and can be used as a shield. You move slightly (10%) slower when grappling. Press the grapple button again to release them or melee to... release them ;)

Added level timer to keep track of best level time

Added 4 rankings per level you can beat by getting faster times

Reworked the shop costs and $$$ system by awarding 4 money per level rank

Added setting: camera type - 2D. This camera type allows the camera to stay centered on some maps (I highly recommend trying this option! There is a hotkey [F3] in the controls)

Bullets now collide with each other. Bullets have health equal to the number of objects they can penetrate. Bullets with higher penetration will beat smaller bullets

Bullets can detonate active utilities

Added the Extras menu. Extras are basically game settings you can change for different game modes/modifiers. You have to unlock extras by beating certain levels with specific loadouts:

Added extra: gravity

Added extra: time (this is my favorite extra)

Added extra: horde mode

Added extra: chaser

Added extra: enemy off

Added extra: player ammo

Added extra: explode on death

Added extra: blood type

Made another pass through all levels to make them look nicer and play better

New theme: stormy forest theme

Added weapon: sticky pistol - shoot small sticky pellets onto surfaces then detonate them all when you reload

Added weapon: frying pan - like the knife and sword had a baby; single kill melee weapon but can deflect and even block bullets!

Added utility: temp shield - spawn and grapple a knife enemy

Added mod: smart bullets - after a bullet kills a character, if it has any health left, it will redirect toward the nearest enemy

Added mod: grapple master - while you grapple a character, they get armor (+2 health)

Added mod: speed up - your movement speed is increased (+15%)

Added new environment object: books - these will tank 1 bullet health and explode into pages

Added new environment object: TV - some enemies might be watching the TV too closely

Increased movement speed

Removed sprinting

Silenced pistol enemies now spawn with a grappled knife enemy

Changed utility controls behavior: left/right inputs now strictly mapped to left/right utilities

Utilities now have a L/R letter under them to display what side the utility is on

When all players die, text saying "NOT SNEAKY" will now appear in large text and flash so it is extremely obvious you have lost. There is an option to turn this off in the settings

Removed 1 level directory from each difficulty (24 levels total). Developer: I felt like there were levels that were either too similar to one another, or did not play well. Removing them hinders the difficulty curve from flattening out. The new features hopefully should be an even trade for this removal!

Small changes:

Level editor - Added level objects to menu and rearranged for better use: books, TV, tile cover, arch, small table

Updated how bullet spread for guns that shoot multiple bullets per shot to look/feel better (shotguns)

Level themes have their own distinct footstep SFX

Reload UI for weapons is smaller and over each weapon instead of over the character

Keyboard shortcut for restarting now shown if using keyboard (before only showed controller)

Bullets have FX when they collide with the wall/objects, are deflected, or hit the chaser

Options menu has been split in two: game options and settings; one for game settings and the latter for system settings

Added setting: fast text

Sniper penetration amount changed from 15 => 999

Added setting: toggle lightning

Level # is now shown in CLASSIC mode during play

$$$ is now shown in CLASSIC mode during play

Door model and FX updated to look nicer

Chaser shoots sparks on death instead of blood

Circle around explosions and burn mark FX are now subtler

The amount of loadouts you can have is now an unlock you buy from the shop in intervals of 2. You can now have up to 15 max loadouts instead of 10

The current loadout will be highlighted when swapping to the select loadout menu. When swapping loadouts in the select loadout screen, the current selection will also be changed

All themes have been tweaked to look nicer (objective)

Game version now visible in game options menu

Updated Unity Engine version to 2021.3.24f1

Bugs fixed:

Quality level was not applied properly on load if value is 0

Sword's use rate does not refresh when deflecting a bullet

Laser pointer on guns goes through walls/doors

Level editor - when deleting an enemy linked to a door, the door will not unlink the enemy properly causing the map to be corrupted

If time is slowed on level load, level loading takes longer than it should

Level selection menu shows two level selections highlighted

Important note: If you have a prior version of the game- I would recommend deleting/resetting your save data in the game options to replay the game with the touched-up levels, level times, and new bullet interactions! The game should be playable if you choose to reset your game data or not.

This update has a lot of things in it; a lot that I have remembered to note down like above, and a lot that I forgot to note down! So I apologize for not keeping track of all of the changes but the biggest ones are there. This definitely won't be the last update. I'm sure another will come shortly as with new features come new bugs. I can't say when updates will come but they will come!

Please head over to the Community Hub to report other bugs or provide any type of feedback or suggestions!

Thanks,

Thomas

boxedworks