Changelog for Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky 1.3.0

Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky was just updated to version 1.3.0 for a major update!
Recently I've been having the itch to push out another update for this game. So here we are, new items, features, and QOL settings! Please read the notes below if you are interested.
Check out the update trailer, it features some new features such as the new camera angle and some items!
Major features added:
- Added Grappling; when behind another character, if you have a one-handed melee weapon, press in the right stick (or middle mouse) to grapple them. Grappled characters will be held in front of you and can be used as a shield. You move slightly (10%) slower when grappling. Press the grapple button again to release them or melee to... release them ;)
- Added level timer to keep track of best level time
- Added 4 rankings per level you can beat by getting faster times
- Reworked the shop costs and $$$ system by awarding 4 money per level rank
- Added setting: camera type - 2D. This camera type allows the camera to stay centered on some maps (I highly recommend trying this option! There is a hotkey [F3] in the controls)
- Bullets now collide with each other. Bullets have health equal to the number of objects they can penetrate. Bullets with higher penetration will beat smaller bullets
- Bullets can detonate active utilities
- Added the Extras menu. Extras are basically game settings you can change for different game modes/modifiers. You have to unlock extras by beating certain levels with specific loadouts:
- Added extra: gravity
- Added extra: time (this is my favorite extra)
- Added extra: horde mode
- Added extra: chaser
- Added extra: enemy off
- Added extra: player ammo
- Added extra: explode on death
- Added extra: blood type
- Made another pass through all levels to make them look nicer and play better
- New theme: stormy forest theme
- Added weapon: sticky pistol - shoot small sticky pellets onto surfaces then detonate them all when you reload
- Added weapon: frying pan - like the knife and sword had a baby; single kill melee weapon but can deflect and even block bullets!
- Added utility: temp shield - spawn and grapple a knife enemy
- Added mod: smart bullets - after a bullet kills a character, if it has any health left, it will redirect toward the nearest enemy
- Added mod: grapple master - while you grapple a character, they get armor (+2 health)
- Added mod: speed up - your movement speed is increased (+15%)
- Added new environment object: books - these will tank 1 bullet health and explode into pages
- Added new environment object: TV - some enemies might be watching the TV too closely
- Increased movement speed
- Removed sprinting
- Silenced pistol enemies now spawn with a grappled knife enemy
- Changed utility controls behavior: left/right inputs now strictly mapped to left/right utilities
- Utilities now have a L/R letter under them to display what side the utility is on
- When all players die, text saying "NOT SNEAKY" will now appear in large text and flash so it is extremely obvious you have lost. There is an option to turn this off in the settings
- Removed 1 level directory from each difficulty (24 levels total). Developer: I felt like there were levels that were either too similar to one another, or did not play well. Removing them hinders the difficulty curve from flattening out. The new features hopefully should be an even trade for this removal!
Small changes:
- Level editor - Added level objects to menu and rearranged for better use: books, TV, tile cover, arch, small table
- Updated how bullet spread for guns that shoot multiple bullets per shot to look/feel better (shotguns)
- Level themes have their own distinct footstep SFX
- Reload UI for weapons is smaller and over each weapon instead of over the character
- Keyboard shortcut for restarting now shown if using keyboard (before only showed controller)
- Bullets have FX when they collide with the wall/objects, are deflected, or hit the chaser
- Options menu has been split in two: game options and settings; one for game settings and the latter for system settings
- Added setting: fast text
- Sniper penetration amount changed from 15 => 999
- Added setting: toggle lightning
- Level # is now shown in CLASSIC mode during play
- $$$ is now shown in CLASSIC mode during play
- Door model and FX updated to look nicer
- Chaser shoots sparks on death instead of blood
- Circle around explosions and burn mark FX are now subtler
- The amount of loadouts you can have is now an unlock you buy from the shop in intervals of 2. You can now have up to 15 max loadouts instead of 10
- The current loadout will be highlighted when swapping to the select loadout menu. When swapping loadouts in the select loadout screen, the current selection will also be changed
- All themes have been tweaked to look nicer (objective)
- Game version now visible in game options menu
- Updated Unity Engine version to 2021.3.24f1
Bugs fixed:
- Quality level was not applied properly on load if value is 0
- Sword's use rate does not refresh when deflecting a bullet
- Laser pointer on guns goes through walls/doors
- Level editor - when deleting an enemy linked to a door, the door will not unlink the enemy properly causing the map to be corrupted
- If time is slowed on level load, level loading takes longer than it should
- Level selection menu shows two level selections highlighted
Important note: If you have a prior version of the game- I would recommend deleting/resetting your save data in the game options to replay the game with the touched-up levels, level times, and new bullet interactions! The game should be playable if you choose to reset your game data or not.
This update has a lot of things in it; a lot that I have remembered to note down like above, and a lot that I forgot to note down! So I apologize for not keeping track of all of the changes but the biggest ones are there. This definitely won't be the last update. I'm sure another will come shortly as with new features come new bugs. I can't say when updates will come but they will come!
Please head over to the Community Hub to report other bugs or provide any type of feedback or suggestions!
Thanks,
Thomas
boxedworks
