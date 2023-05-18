Desktop Garage Kit 1.1.6.1 updated on May 19, 2023.

Version 1.1.6.1 Update:
- In response to some users' wish to avoid potentially embarrassing situations in certain use scenarios, we have added a ninja mode. You can now use the 'O' key to quickly switch scenes (please make sure to select the current character first).
- We also have an expanded list of shortcut keys for quicker and more convenient usage.
- A one-click clear button has been added to the Bubble Mode.
- UI Interaction Enhancement making navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes
Changed files in this update