Tacview update for 18 May 2023

Tacview 1.9.2 beta 3

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED Inclinometer (slip indicator) cockpit instrument
  • ADDED tacviewPlaybackDelay custom option for DCS World servers (60, 120, 300, 600, 1200, 1800 sec)
  • ADDED DCS: Normandy 2 terrain and airfields
  • ADDED RPM and Throttle #2 to X-Plane advanced telemetry
  • IMPROVED Korea database and terrain for BMS 4.37.2

FIXES

  • FIXED real-time telemetry disconnect would not always work
  • FIXED real-time telemetry was auto-retrying on wrong password
  • FIXED corrupted A-10 3D model (regression)

