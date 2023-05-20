 Skip to content

Ozymandias update for 20 May 2023

Fixes and small changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.4.0.37

  • New 90s/turn timer in multiplayer - we see the most errors in 1 min/turn games (the fastest timer) so if you play these, consider if 90s/turn would work for you because it might be more stable.
  • Updated server code to better manage timers in multiplayer games with lots of players.
  • Fix for multiplayer games breaking if a player hard quit at the moment their timer expired.
  • Improved latency calculations to reduce possibility of desyncs.
  • New UI to explain when the server is shutting down for maintenance.
  • Attempted fix for rare bug where UI becomes unresponsive upon starting a new game.
  • The images in How To Play have been updated.
  • All resource amounts on UI panels are now localised.
  • Minor localisation issues on the loading screen have been fixed.
  • Berbers (Sahara Desert) difficulty from Hard to Medium
  • Tichitt (Sahara Desert) difficulty from Easy to Medium
  • Aksum (Sahara Desert) difficulty from Easy to Medium

