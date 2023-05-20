Fixes and small changes

v1.4.0.37
- New 90s/turn timer in multiplayer - we see the most errors in 1 min/turn games (the fastest timer) so if you play these, consider if 90s/turn would work for you because it might be more stable.
- Updated server code to better manage timers in multiplayer games with lots of players.
- Fix for multiplayer games breaking if a player hard quit at the moment their timer expired.
- Improved latency calculations to reduce possibility of desyncs.
- New UI to explain when the server is shutting down for maintenance.
- Attempted fix for rare bug where UI becomes unresponsive upon starting a new game.
- The images in How To Play have been updated.
- All resource amounts on UI panels are now localised.
- Minor localisation issues on the loading screen have been fixed.
- Berbers (Sahara Desert) difficulty from Hard to Medium
- Tichitt (Sahara Desert) difficulty from Easy to Medium
- Aksum (Sahara Desert) difficulty from Easy to Medium
Changed files in this update