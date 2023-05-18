 Skip to content

Territory update for 18 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.100.1 – Weather and other Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Decreased day and night cycle time a little
  • Weather Min/Max change times reduced
  • Extractor fuel slots reduced
  • Wolf and Aggressive Buck Health increased
  • Aggressive Buck damage increased
  • Gas Stove no longer requires lighter to craft
  • Added plastic to gas stove craft

Changed files in this update

