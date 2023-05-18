- Decreased day and night cycle time a little
- Weather Min/Max change times reduced
- Extractor fuel slots reduced
- Wolf and Aggressive Buck Health increased
- Aggressive Buck damage increased
- Gas Stove no longer requires lighter to craft
- Added plastic to gas stove craft
Territory update for 18 May 2023
Territory – Alpha 5.100.1 – Weather and other Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
