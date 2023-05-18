 Skip to content

Graduated update for 18 May 2023

Graduated" 1.0 official update log

Share · View all patches · Build 11263383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the following updates have been made in recent times. (1.0 official version now! Details about the official version can wait for the news!)

  1. Marriage system: the long-awaited relationship system is here! When you have a high degree of friendship with the townspeople, you can confess your love, after which a wedding will be held and the other party will live in your home after the marriage:
  • Fu Meng
  • Gu Xinran
  • Huang Xiaotao
  • Li Yi
  • Sun Yanfan
  • Sun Zhaoyun
  • Tang Yuxin
  • Tao Fuyao
  • Xiao Wan
  • Fu Le
  • Li Yi
  • Other characters will be updated one after another
  1. Equipment building system and repair system: equipment can be improved by using the corresponding scrolls to improve the ability, through the workbench.
  2. Treasure chest: Various types of treasure chests will be brushed out periodically at the bottom of the sea/river, and there will be various random rewards after opening.
  3. Furnace: You can melt metal.
  4. Add new ores and minerals: ruby ore/ruby, sapphire ore/sapphire, coal
  5. New tool series: Seiko series tools/sapphire series tools/ruby series tools.
  6. Add resident quests to the bulletin board
  7. Add diving flippers, oxygen capsules, diving suits, searchlights and other diving props, which can be purchased by Hai after joining the diving club.
  8. Add diving tasks, you can join the diving club and find Hai to accept.
  9. Increase coral, sponge and other harvestable plants.
  10. Add coral series necklace, with bonus to blood/energy and other attributes.
  11. Increase the map - underwater maze.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more repairs and optimization.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1070264 Depot 1070264
  • Loading history…
