SCUM update for 19 May 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.502.68266

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Another one! This one has a lot of bug fixes and really important (and heavily requested) QoL changes. Check it out!

  • Fixed the bug where it was possible to start cooking on stoves without energy
  • Fixed the bug where some servers were randomly not joinable
  • Fixed the bug where some cooking utensils and heat sources would disappear after some time
  • Fixed the bug where generators had no weight
  • Fixed the bug where the server settings menu would break due to too long inputs
  • Fixed the bug where cooking utilities could be stored in the chest and still cooked
  • Fixed the bug where sector and shelter respawn prices couldn't be set to 0
  • Fixed the bug where electric devices could not be turned on if there were multiple generators present and sharing the load
  • Fixed the bug where the Portable Gas stove in some cases wasn't working
  • Fixed the bug where the cooking timer was behaving erratically
  • Fixed the bug where an opponent squad would be highlighted in the squad tab instead of your own
  • Fixed the bug where the server settings menu would be inaccessible if you disconnected while in it
  • Fixed the bug where multiple building recipes could be selected at the same time
  • Fixed the bug where the Server Settings password pop-up wasn't centered
  • Fixed the bug where you could fuel fires with herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides
  • Fixed the bug where cooking would continue even after the resource source was destroyed
  • Fixed the bug where max stamina wouldn't recover when logging out in a bed/bedroll
  • Fixed the bug where puppet eyes weren't properly spawning
  • Fixed the bug where standing on a moving car would increase your CON attribute
  • Fixed the bug where you couldn't eat snowballs anymore
  • Fixed the bug where the cannabis seed bags had the wrong icon at traders
  • Fixed the bug where Pilot Jackets didn't give any warmth
  • Fixed the bug where burned food immediately looked rotten
  • Fixed the bug where poop would float in the air
  • Fixed the bug where there was wrong audio when consuming hot chocolate
  • Fixed the bug where component icons were stretched in the Stone Axe crafting menu
  • Fixed the bug where cooking utilities could not be moved after the heat source was destroyed
  • Fixed the bug where the game crashed when going to the main menu with a notification message visible on the screen
  • Fixed the bug where obsolete sausage items could be found in the trader list
  • Fixed the bug where Geiger SFX wasn't turned on after relogging in SP if the Geiger was turned on before relogging
  • Fixed the bug where cooking visuals weren't visible when cooking was finished but the player relogged
  • Fixed the bug where blood dripping effects would be applied to the wrong body parts during bleeding injuries
  • Fixed the bug where VSS Vintorez icon would appear with a gray square around it
  • Fixed the bug where a weapon would sometimes disappear if picked up from a chest or vehicle inventory
  • Fixed the bug where gas stove flame particles didn't show in singleplayer
  • Fixed multiple other crashes

  • Generators will now consume a lot less fuel and will work for much longer on one fuel tank
  • Nerfed both hand and foot abrasions gain rate
  • When a tear gas grenade pin is pulled while in hand, the gas will now start emitting from the proper location
  • Tweaked loot settings for numerous items
  • Any meat can now be used for mixed and meat skewers
  • Nerfed the fame gained for escaping a shark's bite
  • Hazmat lockers are now locked with simpler locks
  • Depleted Uranium containers can now be force-unlocked
  • Added a Single Antibiotic Pill to the trader shop
  • Reduced weight of Cocoa Powder item to 200g
  • Wounds and Rags can now be disinfected with all strong alcoholic drinks
  • School Backpacks can now be cut and repaired
  • It is now possible to specify negative coordinates for custom map center location
  • Krueger and RPG weapons parts are added to the Armory trader
  • Closing the cooking panel no longer resets chosen recipes unless the player moves far away from the heat source item
  • Moving cooking utilities on heat source items no longers resets chosen recipes
  • Improved descriptions of some of the server settings
  • Cooking bar color is now consistent in all cooking time dispositions
  • Reinforced Door owners can now destroy the door with a sledgehammer
  • Removed suicides from kill logs
  • Sausages do not require bread as an ingredient anymore
  • Reduced bread cooking time to 10 min
  • Cheeseburgers and burgers now require only 1 use of bread
  • Improvised sewing kit can now be crafted by using a fishline
  • Portable refrigerator will now decay in 14 days if not repaired
  • Improved new sentry death animation
  • Sentry damage particles intensity will increase as the sentry is getting lower in health
  • Visually improved the in-game server password prompt
  • Animal corpses should now be more visible in regard to different angles and distances

