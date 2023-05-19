SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.502.68266

Another one! This one has a lot of bug fixes and really important (and heavily requested) QoL changes. Check it out!
- Fixed the bug where it was possible to start cooking on stoves without energy
- Fixed the bug where some servers were randomly not joinable
- Fixed the bug where some cooking utensils and heat sources would disappear after some time
- Fixed the bug where generators had no weight
- Fixed the bug where the server settings menu would break due to too long inputs
- Fixed the bug where cooking utilities could be stored in the chest and still cooked
- Fixed the bug where sector and shelter respawn prices couldn't be set to 0
- Fixed the bug where electric devices could not be turned on if there were multiple generators present and sharing the load
- Fixed the bug where the Portable Gas stove in some cases wasn't working
- Fixed the bug where the cooking timer was behaving erratically
- Fixed the bug where an opponent squad would be highlighted in the squad tab instead of your own
- Fixed the bug where the server settings menu would be inaccessible if you disconnected while in it
- Fixed the bug where multiple building recipes could be selected at the same time
- Fixed the bug where the Server Settings password pop-up wasn't centered
- Fixed the bug where you could fuel fires with herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides
- Fixed the bug where cooking would continue even after the resource source was destroyed
- Fixed the bug where max stamina wouldn't recover when logging out in a bed/bedroll
- Fixed the bug where puppet eyes weren't properly spawning
- Fixed the bug where standing on a moving car would increase your CON attribute
- Fixed the bug where you couldn't eat snowballs anymore
- Fixed the bug where the cannabis seed bags had the wrong icon at traders
- Fixed the bug where Pilot Jackets didn't give any warmth
- Fixed the bug where burned food immediately looked rotten
- Fixed the bug where poop would float in the air
- Fixed the bug where there was wrong audio when consuming hot chocolate
- Fixed the bug where component icons were stretched in the Stone Axe crafting menu
- Fixed the bug where cooking utilities could not be moved after the heat source was destroyed
- Fixed the bug where the game crashed when going to the main menu with a notification message visible on the screen
- Fixed the bug where obsolete sausage items could be found in the trader list
- Fixed the bug where Geiger SFX wasn't turned on after relogging in SP if the Geiger was turned on before relogging
- Fixed the bug where cooking visuals weren't visible when cooking was finished but the player relogged
- Fixed the bug where blood dripping effects would be applied to the wrong body parts during bleeding injuries
- Fixed the bug where VSS Vintorez icon would appear with a gray square around it
- Fixed the bug where a weapon would sometimes disappear if picked up from a chest or vehicle inventory
- Fixed the bug where gas stove flame particles didn't show in singleplayer
- Fixed multiple other crashes
- Generators will now consume a lot less fuel and will work for much longer on one fuel tank
- Nerfed both hand and foot abrasions gain rate
- When a tear gas grenade pin is pulled while in hand, the gas will now start emitting from the proper location
- Tweaked loot settings for numerous items
- Any meat can now be used for mixed and meat skewers
- Nerfed the fame gained for escaping a shark's bite
- Hazmat lockers are now locked with simpler locks
- Depleted Uranium containers can now be force-unlocked
- Added a Single Antibiotic Pill to the trader shop
- Reduced weight of Cocoa Powder item to 200g
- Wounds and Rags can now be disinfected with all strong alcoholic drinks
- School Backpacks can now be cut and repaired
- It is now possible to specify negative coordinates for custom map center location
- Krueger and RPG weapons parts are added to the Armory trader
- Closing the cooking panel no longer resets chosen recipes unless the player moves far away from the heat source item
- Moving cooking utilities on heat source items no longers resets chosen recipes
- Improved descriptions of some of the server settings
- Cooking bar color is now consistent in all cooking time dispositions
- Reinforced Door owners can now destroy the door with a sledgehammer
- Removed suicides from kill logs
- Sausages do not require bread as an ingredient anymore
- Reduced bread cooking time to 10 min
- Cheeseburgers and burgers now require only 1 use of bread
- Improvised sewing kit can now be crafted by using a fishline
- Portable refrigerator will now decay in 14 days if not repaired
- Improved new sentry death animation
- Sentry damage particles intensity will increase as the sentry is getting lower in health
- Visually improved the in-game server password prompt
- Animal corpses should now be more visible in regard to different angles and distances
